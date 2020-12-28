3 accused drug traffickers in custody after suspected heroin, marijuana, meth seized in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A search warrant executed by the METRICH Enforcement Unit and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in the 800 block of Lenox Avenue in Mansfield lead to three accused drug traffickers being taken into custody on Monday.
METRICH, for Metro-Richland County, is a ten-county decentralized task force that aims to reduce “the availability of illegal drugs and weapons through proactive enforcement efforts.”
Lt. Jason Bammann said 24 grams of suspected heroin, 44 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 10 grams of suspected marijuana, multiple pills, drug paraphernalia, and $105 in cash were seized.
William Adkins, James Brown, and Jeffrey Boehm were all taken into custody on suspicion of drug trafficking, drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Lt. Bammann said.
METRICH said, “it was the collaboration between METRICH and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department that ultimately removed narcotics from our community. The METRICH Enforcement Unit will continue to seek those that pollute our streets with narcotics and Lt. Bammann encourages all citizens to continue reporting suspected drug activity.”
You can send in your tips by calling the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.