Akron police detective investigates theft; replaces paraplegic victim’s laptop in the meantime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron police detective replaced a laptop stolen in November from a paraplegic veteran.
Detective Ken Dies has been investigating the theft that happened November 12 in the 900 block of East Market Street, according to an Akron police Facebook post.
The stolen laptop belonged to a disabled veteran who relied on it for communication and entertainment.
Dies Electric - a business owned by Detective Dies’ family - donated a replacement laptop, according to the post.
Police are looking for a suspect named “Jeremy,” who has short brown hair, is about 30 years old, and stands between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Dies at 330-375-2464 or call 330-375-2TIP.
Tipsters can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).
You can also text information to TIPSCO at 274637 (CRIMES).
Callers can remain anonymous.
