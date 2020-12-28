2 Strong 4 Bullies
Alpine Valley, Brandywine open today for 2022 season

Snow making machines are laying down a base on the slopes at Brandywine and Boston Mills ski...
Snow making machines are laying down a base on the slopes at Brandywine and Boston Mills ski resorts.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Skiers will get their chance to hit the slopes this weekend at Alpine Valley and Brandywine.

The ski areas open Friday for the 2022 season, just days before a snow system is expected to hit Northeast Ohio.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast
Boston Mills Ski Resort opening Jan. 7

Operating hours are listed below but are subject to change.

Brandywine:

  • Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boston Mills:

  • Monday and Tuesday, closed
  • Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours will be extended as staff levels are increased, according to a business Facebook post.

Click here to view COVID-19 safety protocols.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

