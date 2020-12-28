Alpine Valley, Brandywine open today for 2022 season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Skiers will get their chance to hit the slopes this weekend at Alpine Valley and Brandywine.

The ski areas open Friday for the 2022 season, just days before a snow system is expected to hit Northeast Ohio.

Operating hours are listed below but are subject to change.

Brandywine:

Monday to Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boston Mills:

Monday and Tuesday, closed

Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hours will be extended as staff levels are increased, according to a business Facebook post.

