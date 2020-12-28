Alpine Valley Ski Resort opens Monday for winter season

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chesterland’s Alpine Valley Ski Resort opens Monday.
You can hit the slopes at 12 p.m. The day will come to a close at 9 p.m.
An Alpine Valley Facebook post says season pass printing begins at 10 a.m.
Reservations are mandatory, and season pass holders will get priority.
Masks are required. Check additional coronavirus restrictions here.
Opening day comes after a natural heavy snow. Still, the resort created artificial snow from Thursday through Sunday, according to a release.
