Cleveland cafe chef and business owner struggles to keep doors open amid coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anna Harouvis has been an entrepreneur in Cleveland for more than 25 years and has dedicated her life to creating juices and meals.
However, since the coronavirus pandemic, business has slowed down and she’s struggling to keep the doors open at Anna in the Raw.
Chef Anna has applied for city, state, and federal grants but has not received any COVID-19 assistance.
She’s afraid that if something doesn’t change soon, she’ll have to shutter her doors for good.
If you’d like to help Anna in the Raw stay open, click here.
