Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals both nearing full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Hassan Khouli from the Cleveland Clinic said it is still at 90% capacity even in the last month of 2020.
Making things more complicated, many members of the medical team are contracting the virus themselves.
“Some of them have been impacted by testing positive with Covid-19 … our staffing is tight but it’s adequate,” Khouli said.
The situation is largely the same at University Hospitals.
Dr. Chris Miller said he has seen some improvement. Right now it is at 80% capacity.
“Over the last seven days we’ve seen a slight decrease of 2% obviously that ebbs and flows,” he said.
And with New Year’s Eve also coming up soon … Miller wants to make sure people are smart about how they celebrate.
“We all know the fundamentals here ... wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain appropriate physical distancing, stay at home if you can,” Miller said.
No doubt about it, the virus has done a number on local hospitals.
But there’s also a small sense of optimism that the cases will drop as more people get vaccinated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.