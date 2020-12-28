Cleveland tops list for residents moving out of large downtown cities during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lending Tree study found people moving out of downtowns but not at an alarming rate but the findings show Cleveland atop its list.
“We recognized downtown like many, many downtowns across the United States is feeling the impact,” says Joe Marinucci, president of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance. “That trend is still going to be driven by young professionals, Millennials, and Generation Z and from what we can see, they’re still going to want to be in a dense environment like downtown Cleveland.”
Marinucci said access to sporting events, entertainment districts, and the lake are all reasons to live downtown now that work can be as close as your kitchen.
“My initial reaction was I wasn’t too concerned about the numbers,” Marinucci said. “A 1% increase, and, if you look at the study, it puts us in the same categories as cities like Minneapolis and Nashville.”
When the pandemic subsides, Marinucci said the Downtown Cleveland Alliance can continue its aggressive approach to bringing people downtown, like the holiday tree lighting ceremony.
“We can generate more events which generates more activity that generates more people,” he said. “We‘re in a case where we recognize that people need to be very careful but we do know people are coming down and enjoying themselves.”
He said he expects downtowns in Cleveland and other cities to rebound eventually,
