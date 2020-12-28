Days after Christmas snowstorm, several spots in Cleveland still aren’t cleared of snow and ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Days after a Christmas snowstorm walloped Northeast Ohio, several spots in Cleveland still haven’t been fully cleared, sparking frustration among safety and accessibility advocates.
“Every time I go out, I’m concerned for my safety,” said Jess Wallace, the safety director for Downtown Cleveland Residents, a volunteer-based community advocacy group.
“When snow becomes a factor, added on to that, it’s even more terrifying,” she added.
Wallace uses a motorized wheelchair, which means she can face obstacles that many people might take for granted.
While most sidewalks have been cleared — either by shoveling or snow melt — there are still piles of snow at the curb cuts, where people who use wheelchairs would typically enter into a crosswalk.
The problem appears to stem from snow plows pushing snow from the streets back toward the sidewalks and into the cutout.
“It’s pointless to have the sidewalk shoveled and then you get to this obstacle where this curb cut is. There’s no way to access the sidewalk,” Wallace said.
Per City of Cleveland Ordinance 507.13, the responsibility of clearing sidewalks falls on the owners and occupants of the buildings that stand behind the sidewalk.
“Every owner, occupant or person having charge of any tenement, building, lot or land fronting on any avenue, street, alley or other public highway of the City, shall clear the whole sidewalk in front of the tenement, building, lot or land, of snow and ice, before 9:00 a.m. of each day,” the ordinance reads.
If the owner fails to remove the snow, the Director of Public Service may remove the snow at the owner’s expense, according to the ordinance.
19 News submitted a request with City Hall seeking comment and clarification as to how often that occurs; we also asked about the specific responsibility of snow removal at the aforementioned curb cuts.
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office acknowledged our request, and said the City was looking into the issue.
“When it comes down to it, I don’t care whose responsibility it is. I just want you to be a good Samaritan and do what’s right for the safety for the people in your community,” said Wallace.
19 News also discovered several RTA bus shelters and stops were surrounded by snow.
“It’s tough getting to just about every bus stop. There’s a lot of snow and because of the way the it’s plowed. There’s nothing done about the bus stop. It’s really difficult,” said Lonny Brewster, as the snow fell on Christmas.
Wallace has also made note of the issue.
“They get to their bus stop and they have to climb over a mountain of snow to get on to the bus or off of the bus. It’s very unacceptable,” she said.
“Snow removal at bus stops [and] shelters ... throughout Cuyahoga County is the responsibility of the property owner,” said Beth Castelucci, the Supervisor of Marketing Development with Greater Cleveland RTA. “Sometimes it is the city, sometimes it is a resident or business owner, and sometimes it is GCRTA.”
She said RTA is responsible for removal in waiting and parking areas at Park-N-Rides, Transit Center, Rail Stations and HealthLine stations.
