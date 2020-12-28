Flannery’s closing for the winter; plans to reopen in March

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular pub in downtown Cleveland is closing for the winter due to the pandemic. Flannery’s on 4th street announced the news in a Facebook post.
As of Monday, the restaurant will be closed until March.
Many people calling the usually thriving 4th street strip a ghost town. Other restaurants including Lola’s and Society closed their doors weeks ago.
Only a few remain open with limited days or hours, except for Saigon Restaurant.
“All our investment is in here so we have to try to stay,” said Bon Thai, co-owner of Saigon Restaurant. “If I don’t stay that means I lost all.”
Thai says they’re open five days a week, but he’s not surprised to see another business now closing temporarily.
“It’s very, very slow,” he said. “But we have to keep open we can not close because if we close we’re still paying rent so we keep open.”
Thai says he’s cut down his staff and hopes to receive a grant from the Cuyahoga County Restaurant Stabilization Fund, where businesses can receive up to $10,000.
He says he’s been approved, but is still waiting to see how much money he’ll receive.
For more information about the Restaurant Stabilization Fund, click here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.