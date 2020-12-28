Fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals for aggravated burglary and felonious assault in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department and the Lorain Division of the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said a reward is being offered for information that would directly lead to the capture of 38-year-old Chris Dudek.
Dudek is wanted for aggravated burglary and felonious assault, according to police.
Police described Dudek as approximately 5′10″ tall and 260 pounds.
If you see this fugitive or know where he may be, call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-498-6833), or text the keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411), or call the Lorain Police at 440-204-2100.
You can also call or text the investigator at 216-276-2172.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.