Grand jury indicts Maple Heights man for murder of 22-year-old Euclid mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a Maple Heights man on the charges of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder and felonious assault for the murder of a 22-year-old Euclid mom.
Euclid police said Da’Rayla Howard was killed in front of her two-year-old daughter inside their Clearview Drive home on Dec. 10.
Stephan Alphonso Carr was arrested Dec. 16.
When officers responded to Howard’s home on Dec. 10, they said Howard was found in a pool of blood, not far from where her daughter was sitting.
Howard was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.
Police have not released a motive.
Carr has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail.
He is expected back in court on Jan. 12, 2021.
