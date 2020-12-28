Jarvis Landry, other receivers could return on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski and the Browns should be getting a much-needed boost on offense this week, just in time for their make-or-break game against the Steelers on Sunday: wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to come off the Reserve/Covid-19 list, along with linebacker Jacob Phillips, who also was placed on the list on Saturday after contact tracing.