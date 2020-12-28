Jarvis Landry, other receivers could return on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski and the Browns should be getting a much-needed boost on offense this week, just in time for their make-or-break game against the Steelers on Sunday: wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge and Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to come off the Reserve/Covid-19 list, along with linebacker Jacob Phillips, who also was placed on the list on Saturday after contact tracing.
“I think Thursday is the day, provided they all continue to test negative,” Stefanski said during his Monday zoom meeting.
Linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for Covid, will miss Sunday’s game while being quarantined.
Without their top four receivers, the Browns failed to clinch a playoff spot, falling to the lowly New York Jets 23-16. But the Browns still control their playoff situation: beat the Steelers this weekend, and they’re in.
