Leftover live Christmas tree? A Parma farm is accepting donations for their animals

The offer is only to Parma residents.

By Avery Williams | December 28, 2020 at 5:49 AM EST - Updated December 28 at 5:49 AM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma residents can rid themselves of their leftover live Christmas tree through a donation to StearnsHomestead.

The farm said their goats and sheep like to snack on live Christmas trees, and the chickens like to play with them.

Posted by Stearns Homestead on Sunday, December 27, 2020

The farm is accepting one tree per household. The offer is only to Parma residents.

StearnsHomestead is not accepting leftover trees from commercial lots.

They ask all donated trees be free of paint, tinsel and other decorations.

Donate your tree by dropping it in front pasture off south parking lot. The farm said there will be signage.

