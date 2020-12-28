Man assaulted in Akron buying Xbox through Facebook Marketplace

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was trying to buy an Xbox through Facebook Marketplace, ended up with a bag of trash instead.
Akron police said the 39-year-old victim had arranged to meet the seller around 1 p.m. Sunday in the area of Morgan Avenue and Beardsley Street.
After the victim arrived, two suspects handed over the bag of trash and demanded his money.
The victim told officers he refused to hand over the cash and the suspects assaulted him before running away.
Police tracked down one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, in the 900 block of Beardsley Avenue.
The teenager is charged with robbery and assault.
The second suspect remains on the loose.
