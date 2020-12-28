Ohio reports single-day spike of 62 COVID-19 deaths and 4,519 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 8,571 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 675,044 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a briefing on Monday afternoon, but 19 News spoke with Dr. Amy Edwards, of University Hospitals, about what should be done if travel or Christmas precautions were ignored.
The 24-hour increase of 4,519 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 62 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 66,615 total cases and 780 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 37,076 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 5,749 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
