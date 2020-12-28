Red Line track changes at Tower City RTA start Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Monday, Red Line riders will board and exit trains at a different location in the Tower City Station.
The changes are due to construction. They are as follows:
- Riders traveling eastbound on the Red Line will use the westbound Red Line platform
- Riders traveling westbound will use the auxiliary platform on Track 7, located on the second floor
Green and Blue Line riders will not be impacted. Waterfront Line rail service remains suspended.
