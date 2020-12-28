South Euclid police: WalMart worker attempted to steal nearly $6k in Apple Watches

The suspect is now in jail facing felony theft charges, police say

South Euclid police: WalMart worker attempted to steal nearly $6k in Apple Watches
A 22-year-old attempted to steal multiple Apple Watches from the WalMart where he worked, according to South Euclid police (Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 7:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man attempted to steal nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the WalMart on Warrensville Center Road where he worked, according to the South Euclid Police Department.

The 22-year-old is now in jail, facing felony theft charges, according to a department Facebook post.

On Saturday police say the WalMart asset protects team watched the man select a tote bag from the store shelves and rip the tag off.

Then, they say, the man used his story key to open a display case and put multiple Apple watches in the bag.

He was stopped by an off-duty South Euclid police officer who was working security when he tried to leave the store.

The suspect told police that a manager told him to take the watches to a Cleveland WalMart, according to the post.

The manager said that was not true.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.