South Euclid police: WalMart worker attempted to steal nearly $6k in Apple Watches

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man attempted to steal nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise from the WalMart on Warrensville Center Road where he worked, according to the South Euclid Police Department.
The 22-year-old is now in jail, facing felony theft charges, according to a department Facebook post.
On Saturday police say the WalMart asset protects team watched the man select a tote bag from the store shelves and rip the tag off.
Then, they say, the man used his story key to open a display case and put multiple Apple watches in the bag.
He was stopped by an off-duty South Euclid police officer who was working security when he tried to leave the store.
The suspect told police that a manager told him to take the watches to a Cleveland WalMart, according to the post.
The manager said that was not true.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.