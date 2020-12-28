1 injured in semi crash on I-271 N; road expected to be closed for several hours

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an accident involving a semi-truck Monday afternoon.
Oakwood police said the accident happened on I-271 N at Broadway Avenue.
As of 2:15 p.m., the road is expected to be closed for around three hours.
According to police, the semi slammed into a vehicle assisting another semi with a tire change and then crashed into a wall.
The semi-truck driver who caused the accident was not injured; however, the driver of the vehicle helping with the tire was transported to a local hospital.
His condition is unknown.
Traffic on I-480 is still getting by.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area.
