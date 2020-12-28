12 years in prison for Cleveland woman who murdered the father of her 2 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old woman pleaded guilty to the 2018 fatal shooting of the father of her two children.
Arriel Bryant’s attorney called the shooting a “classic case of battered women syndrome”.
Bryant killed Richard Kelley, 30, on Sept. 10, 2018.
Cleveland police responded to the couple’s home in the 900 block of Alahambra Avenue for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived, Kelley was found shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police issued an Amber Alert after officers could not find Bryant or the two young children, aged eight and four at the time.
All three were found the next day at a relative’s home.
Bryant was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years probation once she is released.
