Akron woman assaulted with pan, can before being robbed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman in Akron was assaulted and robbed Monday by a man she told police was a friend’s relative, Akron police said.
Akron police responded to a call just after 5 p.m. Monday reporting the incident.
The victim told police the man knocked on her door and asked her to make a phone call for him.
An argument broke out about money the man alleged the woman owed him.
When the woman said she did not have any money, the suspect assaulted her with a pan and then a can, Akron police said.
The suspect then ran away from the apartment with some of the woman’s property.
The woman has lacerations on her head from the assault.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.