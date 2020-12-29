Browns TE Bryant, S Joseph, S Sendejo placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Steelers showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns confirmed TE Harrison Bryant and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
The list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.
However, Kevin Stefanski and the Browns should be getting a much-needed boost on offense this week, just in time for their make-or-break game against the Steelers on Sunday.
Wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Donovan Peoples-Jones are expected to come off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, along with LB Jacob Phillips, who also was placed on the list on Saturday after contact tracing.
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that QB Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Browns over for Ben Roethlisberger, who will be rested because the Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.