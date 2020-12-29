City of Cleveland reveals upgrades to improve West Side Market following impacts of COVID-19 crisis

West Side Market West 25th Street (Source: East 171 off St. Clair)
By Chris Anderson | December 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 12:00 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is continuing to make improvements at the West Side Market as the historic location faced persistent unexpected challenges during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Rent payments for tenants at the West Side Market, which is operated by the city of Cleveland, were initially deferred and ultimately forgiven in April for several months due to each vendor’s financial hardships.

In the months since, Cleveland has worked with vendors to offer phone and online orders with curbside pickup so customers could continue to conveniently shop at the West Side Market.

A consultant has been working with Cleveland officials to better improve the location’s business strategy and introduced several upgrades, including:

The West Side Market remains open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

