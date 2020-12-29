City of Cleveland reveals upgrades to improve West Side Market following impacts of COVID-19 crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is continuing to make improvements at the West Side Market as the historic location faced persistent unexpected challenges during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Rent payments for tenants at the West Side Market, which is operated by the city of Cleveland, were initially deferred and ultimately forgiven in April for several months due to each vendor’s financial hardships.
In the months since, Cleveland has worked with vendors to offer phone and online orders with curbside pickup so customers could continue to conveniently shop at the West Side Market.
A consultant has been working with Cleveland officials to better improve the location’s business strategy and introduced several upgrades, including:
- New vendor booth prototypes, which are under construction
- New arcade doors that are expected to be installed in 2021
- Accept bids to conduct electrical upgrades [Related: Vendor disputed city of Cleveland’s claim after worker receives electric shock at West Side Market]
- Design of a new meat preparation room
The West Side Market remains open every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
