Cleveland Clinic reports ‘plateau’ in COVID-19 hospitalizations; non-essential surgeries to resume in January

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic announced on Tuesday that non-essential surgeries will resume soon after observing a “plateau” in daily COVID-19 hospital admissions.
Elective procedures that require an overnight hospital stay are expected to resume on Jan. 4 at the Cleveland Clinic, according to the health care system.
Hospital bed capacity and the availability of Cleveland Clinic health care workers will be monitored in case patient service adjustments need to be made at the start of 2021.
On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 560 hospitalizations in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of admissions to over 37,600 statewide.
