‘Cleveland Guardians’ gets trademarked, but that doesn’t mean the Indians have a new name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Tweet today by someone at CBS SportsLine had some Cleveland Indians fans convinced the next name would be the Guardians.
The Cleveland Indians acknowledged in mid-December its intent to begin the name-changing process, but added the franchise will keep the “Indians” title until a new, “non-Native American” one is decided upon.
That decision has not been officially made.
At first glance, many assumed this tweet meant the Indians had filed this. As it turns out, they did not.
The trademark application was filed by a man in New York. 19 News has not been able to find a connection between the man and the Indians.
Other names like Citizens, Spiders and even Cleveland Baseball Club have also been the subject of trademark applications.
None of those appear to be connected to the Indians either.
“Squatters,” as they are called, do this type of thing.
They trademark a name, hoping that is the name a professional franchise will choose.
The team would then have to come to a financial agreement with the squatter to use the name.
The Washington Football Team is also dealing with this.
Nobody knows what the Indians’ new name will be yet.
