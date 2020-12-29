4 Mansfield firefighters to be honored Tuesday for rescuing man from steel plant fire

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Four Mansfield firefighters are being honored Tuesday for their heroic actions during a fire earlier this month at the AK Steel plant.
On Dec. 11, the Mansfield Fire Department responded to a call of a furnace fire at AK Steel.
When firefighters arrived, they were alerted to one person trapped in a crane in the plant.
Captain Daniel Krizan, Firefighter Phil Atwell, Probationary Firefighter Hunter Shoup and Probationary Firefighter Jared Hagen navigated multiple staircases and catwalk paths in the plant as heavy smoke made it nearly impossible to see.
The four found the person who was trapped and helped them get into a breathing device and out of the plant.
The person was treated and taken to the hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.
The Mansfield Fire Department Awards Committee will honor the four members with the distinguished Bronze Star.
