Jackson Township police find hit and run driver who killed a 23-year-old woman

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said they have located the driver who caused a fatal accident in November and then fled the scene.
Jackson Township police said on Nov. 21 around 10:30 p.m., Abigail Vanest, 23, of Canton, was driving northbound on Woodlawn Avenue, when her vehicle was struck while she was turning left onto Woodlawn Circle NW.
Vanest’s car then hit a utility pole and rolled over, said police.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the Jeep Cherokee that struck Vanest abandoned his vehicle at the accident scene, was helped into another vehicle and driven away.
According to police, the 40-year-old North Canton man was located at an out of state hospital.
Police added the Stark County Prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case for possible criminal and or traffic charges.
