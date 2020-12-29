Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine


By CNN staff | December 29, 2020 at 6:29 AM EST - Updated December 29 at 12:13 PM

(CNN) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and future second gentleman Douglas Emhoff received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The vice president-elect’s vaccination with the vaccine occurred live on camera from Washington.

After the inoculation, she encouraged everyone to get the vaccine as soon as they are able to.

Harris’ vaccination comes exactly one week after President-elect Joe Biden received his vaccine.

Emhoff also received the vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control says about 2.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. and more than 11 million doses have been distributed.

