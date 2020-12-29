1 killed, 2 adults and their child hospitalized in 4-car Chippewa Township crash

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the four-car crash that killed a 34-year-old woman on SR-585 north of SR-94 in Chippewa Township in Wayne County at 4:01 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lt. Stephanie Norman said 34-year-old Karlene D. Rantamaki of Youngstown was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu south on SR-585 when she drove left of center.
Rantamaki side-swept a silver 2015 Honda Pilot driven by an Akron man and a blue 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by a 38-year-old Akron man, according to Lt. Norman.
After hitting the Legacy, Rantamaki’s car slid sideways across the centerline and struck the right side of a blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 34-year-old man from Cross Junction, Va., Lt. Norman said.
Lt. Norman said Rantamaki was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Chippewa Township Fire Department took the driver and front-seat passenger of the Equinox to Akron General Hospital while the Rittman Fire Department took their son to Akron Children’s Hospital, according to Lt. Norman.
Their conditions are unknown.
The drivers of the Pilot and Legacy were not injured in the crash, Lt. Norman confirmed.
The Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Reconstruction Unit, Wayne County Coroner’s Office, and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.
According to Lt. Norman, alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash.
Lt. Norman also confirmed all drivers and passengers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.