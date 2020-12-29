Last day for Cleveland businesses to apply for the Federal CARES act grant is Dec. 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Commerce is encouraging eligible businesses which includes bars, restaurants, private clubs, movie theaters & sports and concert venues to apply for financial assistance by Wednesday, Dec. 30.
More than 5,000 eligible permit holders have yet to apply.
“I’ve heard some places haven’t applied and it’s a very simple process took less than 20 minutes,” Shawn Freeman from The Chocolate Bar said.
The state set aside $38.7 million in the federal CARES ACT funding to support these business that have been through the ringer this year starting with the shutdown.
Which Freeman said all qualifying businesses should take advantage of.
“We used ours we applied it to our liquor license something that we have to pay for and if you can get help on any of those bills, your rent, liquor license, etcetera … it’s a great thing,” he said.
Freeman says any little bit of help goes a long especially with how chaotic things have been for restaurants in 2020.
If you still haven’t applied go to businesshelp.ohio.gov.
