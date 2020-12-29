Man robs Akron CVS for pills

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man who walked into a CVS Tuesday morning, gave the pharmacist a note indicating he had a gun, and demanded pills from behind the counter.
The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning at the CVS on 590 East Market Street.
Akron police said after showing the pharmacist the note, the suspect handed over a bag and received pills, the amount and type of which aren’t known.
The suspect then ran away from the store.
Police describe the man as 28-45 years old, 6′-6′3″ tall, and between 170 and 200 pounds.
He was wearing a red beanie hat, black and grey jacket, and light grey sweatpants at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with their tips to 274637.
Your tips can remain anonymous.
