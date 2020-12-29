Man smacked with Twisted Tea after using racial slur in viral video in Elyria, Ohio on Christmas Eve (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It turns out the video millions of people around the world have seen of a mask-less man getting hit with a Twisted Tea after hurling a racial slur at a patron happened right here in Elyria, Ohio.
Police were not called to the Circle K on Broad Street on Christmas Eve and no charges have been filed, which is why 19 News is blurring the people in the video.
The video has garnered the attention of celebrities like Rex Chapman and Snoop Dogg and inspired people to create memes and mashups about the racist and violent incident.
“We dealt with similar situations in Elyria with the School System. It happens and it’s wrong. It should have been dealt with in the a different way ... it is what it is. We’re Elyria,” said Dana MaCaree, a grandmother of a biracial grandson, on Tuesday.
In the full video, the white man says the n-word repeatedly and continues to hurl obscenities at the Black customer.
Eventually he dares him to hit him with the can of hard iced tea.
“What? You gonna smack me with that?” the white man asked. “Smack me. Smack me, n-word!”
That’s when the Black man hit him in the face with the Twisted Tea before landing on the ground and hurling more punches at him.
“Yeah, you got yours buddy,” a woman’s voice is heard in the video.
The entire video is about two minutes long (warning: it’s graphic) and appears to be shot by another person in line that night.
Kaleb Gregg, a cashier at the Circle K, said he could not comment on the details of what happened that night, but shared that he doesn’t ever want to see it happen again.
“Honestly I don’t ever want to see him again. I don’t like that kind of thing,” he said Tuesday.
On social media, many users applauded the unidentified Black man.
Others condemned it altogether and some said the assault wasn’t acceptable just because of the racist remarks.
