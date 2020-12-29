Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this man?
Bainbridge Township Police said he was seen leaving Home Depot with merchandise he did not pay for.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Bainbridge Township Police Department:
If you can identify this suspect or the landscaping logo on his sweatshirt, call Bainbridge Police at 440-543-8252 to speak with Ofc. LaCivita or Det. Dent and reference report #20-11837.
Tips can remain anonymous.
