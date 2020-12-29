Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot

Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot
Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot (Source: Store PC)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM EST - Updated December 29 at 7:40 PM

BAINBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this man?

Bainbridge Township Police said he was seen leaving Home Depot with merchandise he did not pay for.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos shared by the Bainbridge Township Police Department:

Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot
Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot (Source: Store PC)
Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot
Man wanted by Bainbridge Township Police for shoplifting from Home Depot (Source: Store PC)

If you can identify this suspect or the landscaping logo on his sweatshirt, call Bainbridge Police at 440-543-8252 to speak with Ofc. LaCivita or Det. Dent and reference report #20-11837.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.