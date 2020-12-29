2 men shot while sitting in a car in Akron; 1 died from his injuries

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 43-year-old man died after being found shot inside a vehicle Monday evening.
A second victim inside the car, a 27-year-old man, is recovering from his injuries at Summa Akron City Hospital.
Akron police said both men were located inside a car in the 600 block of Crouse Street around 5 p.m.
Officers performed first aid until paramedics arrived.
Neither of the victims names are being released at this time.
Officers said they believe the men were shot in the area of Mercer Avenue and Stoner Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
