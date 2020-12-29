Ned’s Beverage in Fairview Park searches for people who stole 5 cases of beer

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Ned’s Beverage in Fairview Park is asking for help identifying two people who walked into the store, picked up five cases of beer, and walked out.
“I am willing to give them benefit of doubt that they might have forgot to pay for their beers,” the store owner wrote in a Facebook post.
The two suspects are a man and a woman wearing all black clothing and driving a small silver car.
Fairview Park police are involved in the situation.
Email Neds.5180@gmail.com if you know who the man and the woman are.
