Northeast Ohio weather: A few snow showers overnight Tuesday, widespread rain on Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - I hope that you enjoyed the sunshine we had around here earlier today.
Sadly, clouds have been streaming in from the west over the last few hours.
These clouds will not produce any snow in the short term, but after 9:00 PM, a few passing snow showers will be moving into the area.
Accumulation and impact will both be relatively low.
I’d say this will amount to no more than 1″.
Most will just see a dusting.
Snow will move out by 4:00 AM, which should give road crews plenty of time to take care of things.
I would, however, watch for slick spots on secondary streets tomorrow morning.
I also would not rule out a little patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle early tomorrow morning, which may also create a few slick spots.
As temperatures rise into the mid 40s tomorrow afternoon, the threat for freezing precipitation will end, but widespread rain will be moving in at that time.
It’s going to be a wet Wednesday afternoon and evening, for sure!
Wednesday evening’s rain will briefly transition to a wintry mix of rain and snow before ending by 9:00 or 10:00 PM.
We’ll get a break in the action on New Year’s Eve (Thursday) during the day, but a wintry mix of rain and snow will move in Thursday night after the ball drops, around 1:00 AM or so.
New Year’s Day will feature unusually warm weather, highs around 50 degrees, and widespread rain.
