Ohio attorney general files brief in support of lawsuit to keep students in school during health crisis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s attorney general filed an amicus brief on Monday expressing support for a three Christian Schools and Citizens for Community Values’ lawsuit filed to request overturning an order ceasing all in-person education for certain students.
The amicus brief from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, filed in the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, argues that the order from the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to shutter in-person learning for students in grades seventh through 12th “violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s order blocked schools from holding in-person learning for those select students from Dec. 4, 2020 through Jan. 11, 2021 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The appeals court has asked the county health department to respond to the lawsuit from Monclova Christian Academy, Emmanuel Christian, St. John’s Jesuit, and CCV by end of business on Dec. 29.
