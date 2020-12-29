One dead, one injured in Geauga County crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Geauga County that killed a 61-year-old Macedonia woman.
The fatal crash occurred on Tuesday at about 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 422 and Shaw Road, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Kathleen M. Huntsman was driving northbound on Shaw Road. Her 2018 Subaru Forester struck the driver’s door of an 2015 Audi A4 heading eastbound on U.S. Route 422 after she failed to stop at the stop sign on Shaw Road.
Huntsman died at the scene of the crash, according to OSHP.
The driver of the Audi was transported to Geauga Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
U.S. Route 422 was closed for about three hours as a result of the crash, according to OSHP.
