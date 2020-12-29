Perkins Township Police search for missing girl

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police are asking for the community to help find Taklah Distel after she ran away.
Distel is 5′5″ tall, 190 pounds, and has red or brown hair.
Police said she is believed to be with 17-year-old Dequario Churchwell, who also is reported as a missing runaway.
The two have connections to the Sandusky area, but may be in Kentucky, according to police.
The Erie County Children Services is assisting the investigation along with other state agencies.
Call 419-627-0824 ext. 1 if you see them or know where they may be.
Police said anyone who knowingly hides or helps them will be charged criminally.
