Pittsburgh Steelers name Mason Rudolph starting QB for pivotal Week 17 matchup against Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Having already clinched the AFC North title, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will be the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Rudolph will take over for Ben Roethlisberger, who will be rested because the Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth. Pittsburgh’s backup has not started any games this season.
Sunday’s matchup will be the first time Myles Garrett will be on the field with Rudolph as a starter since November 2019 when the Browns defensive end attacked the Steelers quarterback with a helmet.
Garrett, who alleged that Rudolph directed a racial slur at him, served a six-game suspension for his role in the on-field altercation.
It is essential for the 10-5 Browns to win on Sunday in Week 17 when the team hosts Pittsburgh in order for them to advance to the NFL playoffs without relying on other teams in a number of different scenarios.
This story will be updated.
