Summit County creates virtual COVID-19 vaccine registry

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 500 people are virtually waiting in line for their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Summit County.
“It’s like the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda from the Summit County Health Department. “We’re gonna push every dose we can as quick as we can.”
The health department was receiving so may requests from front-line workers and residents wondering when their turn will come that they created a registry.
It allows the county to filter through people wanting the vaccine and what group they belong to.
“We’ve had dental practices that have registered on there. We’ve had some pharmacists. We’ve had a lot of just ordinary individuals that say, ‘hey, if its available I’ll take it,’” said Skoda.
Being on the list doesn’t give you priority when it comes to getting the vaccine, but it does give you a heads up to knowing when your turn might be coming.
“As soon as your turn comes up we can send you an email and say, ‘hey, these are the dates and places and times we are going to open up general vaccine,’” said Skoda.
There is no doubt that the biggest thing that stands between you and getting the COVID-19 vaccine is simple: it all comes down to the supply.
So far the county has given out roughly 500 doses of the vaccine, and every week they are asking the state for more in order to keep up with the high demand.
“Just be patient. As soon as your turn is up we will let you know,” she said.
Skoda also pointed out that just because you’ve gotten the vaccine doesn’t mean you should stop practicing social distancing. You should also continue to wear your mask.
