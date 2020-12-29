Tallmadge K9 finds 128 pounds of marijuana, 520 containers of THC edibles

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge K9 Kato is being credited for a large drug bust!
According to Tallmadge police, the investigation began after a traffic stop in Illinois last week, which led them to a storage unit in Tallmadge.
K9 Kato was taken to the storage unit and officers said after he alerted them narcotics were inside, a judge signed a search warrant.
Officers said inside the storage unit they found 128 pounds of marijuana and 508 containers of THC edibles.
The investigation is still ongoing.
K9 Kato has been with the Tallmadge police department and his handler Officer Corzine for two years.
Corzine said Kato looks forward to going to work every day and protecting the city of Tallmadge.
