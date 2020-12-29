Watch out for stimulus scams, Cuyahoga County warns

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs is warning people that a new round of stimulus checks could lead to a new round of scams.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump approved a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, which includes $600 in direct payments to people making less than $75,000 a year and couples making less than a combined $150,000 a year.
On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved payments of $2,000, a move backed by President Trump. The fate of the increased direct payments now lies in the Senate.
Cuyahoga County’s Department of Consumer Affairs wants people to know the payments will be sent automatically, and they should ignore any calls, emails or texts about the stimulus payments.
“Scammers are already adept at twisting stimulus headlines to trick people into paying or revealing private information,” Sheryl Harris, director of the county’s Department of Consumer Affairs, said.
Harris said ignoring calls is a better option than answering the phone and asking the callers to stop.
“Interacting with scam callers – even to ask them to stop – only triggers more scam calls to your number,” Harris said. “Use Caller ID and voicemail to dodge scam calls.”
The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs offers the following tips to help prevent falling victim to a scam:
- Do not respond to emails, texts, or calls about stimulus payments or fraud. Be careful not to click on emailed or texted links, because they may contain malware.
- Never give your Social Security number, banking information or payments to someone who contacts you.
- Hang up on any caller who tells you you’re in trouble with the law because of Social Security or stimulus fraud. The IRS, Social Security Administration and law enforcement never contact citizens by phone, text, or email.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.