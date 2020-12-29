21-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake woman charged with trafficking drugs in vicinity of juveniles after apartment bust

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake woman’s hiding spot for drugs inside a tub of Nutter Butter Bites was no match for the Lake County Narcotics Agency.
The LCNA said complaints from residents prompted a two-month investigation into drug trafficking at an apartment in the 5800 block of Buckeye Lane.
Narcotics agents teamed up with Mentor-on-the-Lake Police to serve a search warrant in the afternoon of Dec. 10 at the apartment in question, the LCNA said.
According to the LCNA, MDMA tablets, nearly half an ounce of cocaine, and more than $7,000 in cash were seized.
The LCNA said the 21-year-old woman living in the apartment is facing drug trafficking, trafficking drugs in the vicinity of juveniles, and drug possession charges.
“This investigation highlights the positive results that come from working with the community and our local police partners,” the LCNA said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.