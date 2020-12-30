Aisha’s Law fails to get vote on Ohio Senate floor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - House Bill 3, known as Aisha’s Law and aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence in Ohio, failed to get a vote on the state Senate floor before the end of the legislative session.
The bill was named after Aisha Fraser, a former Shaker Heights school teacher who was stabbed to death in 2018 by her ex-husband, former state senator and judge Lance Mason, after enduring years of domestic abuse.
First introduced in 2019, Aisha’s Law passed the Ohio House of Representatives in May of this year.
State Representative Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights) sponsored the bill with Rep. Sara Carruthers (R-Hamilton).
The bill would require police to conduct a “lethality assessment screening” to determine the level of risk a victim of domestic violence is under.
Police would refer victims who are at a high level of risk to local domestic violence advocacy services.
Victims would be able to request emergency protection orders 24/7.
Aisha’s Law would also expand the definition of “aggravated murder” to include murder that was committed against a household or family member if the offender had previously been convicted of domestic violence or an offense of violence that resulted in serious physical harm against that family or household member.
Aggravated murder is a first degree felony in Ohio.
Back in May, Rep. Boyd told 19 News Aisha’s Law is a valuable step towards helping victims of domestic violence.
“It doesn’t end domestic violence, [but] it helps us identify the most lethal, highest risk, most dangerous situations, and then be able to protect the victims,” Boyd said.
Earlier this week, Boyd told Statehouse News Bureau she plans to introduce the bill again once the legislature is back in session in 2021.
