Akron man arrested for domestic violence, other charges

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police took 37-year-old Adonis Solomon into custody Monday night on charges of domestic violence, discharging firearms, and having weapons while under disability.
Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 2000 block of 12th Street SW for a report of shots fired.
The woman who called police said she got into an argument with Solomon and he fired two rounds into the ground.
The woman was able to flee the area with no physical injuries.
Officers arrived to the scene to find Solomon entering the residence.
Solomon refused to leave the residence when officers asked him to do so.
A SWAT team and negotiators took over the incident, and after a few hours, Solomon was taken into custody.
After the incident, police found a handgun and used shell casings from the scene.
Nobody was injured.
Solomon lives on 12th Street Southwest, where the incident happened.
