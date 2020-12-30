Browns player, staff member test positive for COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - One Cleveland Browns player and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release sent out by the organization Wednesday.
The Berea facility was closed for several hours while the team conducting contact tracing to identify any high-risk close contacts. After several hours the team announced the facility would open up and that the team would practice at 4:30.
The club also announced several roster moves. Center Javon Patterson was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was activated from the Injured Reserve list and receiver Ryan Switzer was activated from the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
The Browns are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.