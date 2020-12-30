6 Cleveland Police officers suspended after 1 already fired following excessive use of force investigation

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has suspended six Cleveland Police Officers without pay after already firing now-former city police officer John Petkac on Dec. 21 night after an investigation found him guilty of multiple use of force violations.
An internal investigation found Petkac “repeatedly used excessive, unnecessary and objectively unreasonable uses of force,” including stepping on and grabbing the throat of a subject in Sept. 2018.
In that same incident, Petkac slammed a handcuffed subject into the trunk of a zone car in retaliation, a report outlining the results of the investigation said.
The investigation also found Petkac included untruthful facts in reports, deployed a taser on a man who was nonviolently resisting officer commands and failed to use proper de-escalation techniques.
A total of eight allegations, outlining events that happened on three separate dates in 2018 and 2019, were investigated.
As for the six new suspensions, the internal investigation was conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit of the Cleveland Division of Police.
The Chief of Police reviewed the investigation’s findings and submitted them to the Office of the Director of Public Safety for final discipline.
Director Howard said he determined the officers committed violations from inaccurate reporting, improper use of body cams, and failure to intervene.
The City of Cleveland reported the following officers are suspended for 13-30 days:
- Lieutenant Brian Chetnik, 48, who was hired in 1998
- Detective Andrew Hayduk, 39, who was hired in 2009
- Patrol Officer Antonio Muniz, 49, who was hired in 2009
- Patrol Officer Allen Nagy, 47, who was hired in 2013
- Patrol Officer Rashawn Rahim, 29, who was hired in 2014
- Patrol Officer Darryl Turner, 36, who was hired in 2015
The officers will serve their suspensions starting at their next tour of duty.
Like former officer Petkac, these six offers were assigned to the Cleveland Police Department’s Third District when the incident occurred.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.