Cleveland police search for missing, endangered 12-year-old girl last seen Dec. 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing, endangered 12-year-old girl.
Princess Jackson was last seen on Dec. 23 leaving Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services, located at 3955 Euclid Ave.
Staff saw her heading westbound on Euclid Avenue toward Public Square.
Jackson wore a blue hoodie, black leggings and Crocs brand orange shoes when she was last seen.
She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Call Cleveland police if you see Jackson or know where she is located.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.