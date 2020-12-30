Cleveland Police search for 52-year-old woman missing since Dec. 8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 52-year-old Erica Henderson, who has been missing since Dec. 8.
Henderson is 5′3″ tall, 120 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes.
Police said she frequents the areas of:
- West 50th Street and Puritas Avenue
- Denison Avenue and Fulton Road
- Lorain Avenue and West 44th Street
Call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Det. Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see her or know where she may be.
