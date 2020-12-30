Cleveland Police search for 52-year-old woman missing since Dec. 8

Erica Henderson (Source: Cleveland Division of Police Third District)
By Rachel Vadaj | December 30, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST - Updated December 30 at 7:36 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to help find 52-year-old Erica Henderson, who has been missing since Dec. 8.

Henderson is 5′3″ tall, 120 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes.

Police said she frequents the areas of:

  • West 50th Street and Puritas Avenue
  • Denison Avenue and Fulton Road
  • Lorain Avenue and West 44th Street

Call the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318 or Det. Cindy Pivarnik at 216-623-3082 if you see her or know where she may be.

