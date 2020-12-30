Crime Stoppers offer $2500 reward for information on who killed Cleveland man while his 9-year-old son was home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward for information on the person(s) responsible for murdering a 32-year-old Cleveland man while his 9-year-old son was home.
Cleveland Police said 32-year-old Jerry Ward was shot in the chest after answering a knock at his door in the 3500 block of West 50th Street around 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 9.
Below is 19 News’ coverage from the day of this aggravated murder:
Officers said they found Ward lying on the porch with a gun next to him.
EMS and officers provided first aid care, but Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.
His son was not injured.
Witnesses told officers men were outside Ward’s home with flashlights before the shooting and then fled in a vehicle just after the shooting.
Officers added the Cleveland Bomb Squad was called to the house since officers said it was a possible drug lab.
Call Crime Stoppers with any information leading to the identification, location, and prosecution of the person(s) responsible at 216-252-7463.
